Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) versus Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Head to Head Survey

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A Booking 12.44% -3.81% -0.80%

90.0% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A Booking 1 11 13 0 2.48

Booking has a consensus price target of $2,429.92, indicating a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Booking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booking $6.80 billion 12.87 $59.00 million $4.71 452.32

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Summary

Booking beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

