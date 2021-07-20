Greenlight Capital Inc. Sells 265,870 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265,870 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.1% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.68. 129,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105,227. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

