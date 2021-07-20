GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of GreenSky worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSKY opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

