Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,589.71 ($33.83). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,541 ($33.20), with a volume of 329,529 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.30).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,574.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -196.98.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total transaction of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

