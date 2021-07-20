Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $20.69 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $20.69 million and $3.06 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,613.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.70 or 0.06068278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.59 or 0.01351011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00366048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00135818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00618294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00385145 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00294256 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 78,919,680 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

