Grin Reaches Market Cap of $20.69 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Grin has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 78,919,680 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

