Grin Trading Down 9.6% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $20.52 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,750.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.34 or 0.05913577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.13 or 0.01324770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00359342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00130226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.00620995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.00382811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00288244 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 78,860,940 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

