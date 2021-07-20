(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The business had revenue of C$95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.80 million.

(GRT.TO) has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

