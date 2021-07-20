Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.70 or 0.00753609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.