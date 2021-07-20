Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.18. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

