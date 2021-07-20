Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.79

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.43. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 51,290 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,054,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

