GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.