GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Short Interest Up 20.3% in June

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Currently, 24.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GTT Communications by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 154,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GTT Communications by 14.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 89,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GTT Communications by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in GTT Communications by 489.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 288,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.