Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) were up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $71.08. Approximately 460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.94.
Separately, HSBC cut Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.82.
About Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)
Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.
