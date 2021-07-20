Guider (GDR) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Guider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $11,509.54 and $14.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Guider has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

