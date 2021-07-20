Guider Tops One Day Volume of $16.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Guider has a market capitalization of $11,551.71 and $16.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 18% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046733 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012710 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.74 or 0.00755640 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.
Guider Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “
Buying and Selling Guider
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
