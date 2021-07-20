GYEN Price Up 0.8% This Week (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $20.35 million and $38,204.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00037181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00097263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00141278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,831.80 or 0.99890342 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

