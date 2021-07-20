Hacken Token (HAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.67 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $33.67 million and approximately $949,252.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,946,898 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

