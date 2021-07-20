Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of HHFA opened at €19.91 ($23.42) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.53. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a twelve month high of €22.90 ($26.94).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

