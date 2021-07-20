Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.82. 737,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

