Handshake (HNS) Market Capitalization Tops $58.25 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $58.25 million and $401,016.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,766.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.33 or 0.06014641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.01349303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00364956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00131911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.29 or 0.00629204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00385775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00292041 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 406,327,030 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

