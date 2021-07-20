Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $517.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

