HAPI (HAPI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.36 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.65 or 0.00133215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a total market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HAPI has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.00752532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

