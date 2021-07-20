HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.83 million and $4.24 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

