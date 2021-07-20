Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading Down 1.2%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 3,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The stock has a market cap of $90.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.