Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 2,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTH shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Harte Hanks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Harte Hanks Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTH)
Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.
