Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $861,391.00

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $47.37 million and approximately $861,391.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $80.06 or 0.00267221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 630,363 coins and its circulating supply is 591,707 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

