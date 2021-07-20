Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,366 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.18% of Hasbro worth $23,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $139,780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,407 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.62. 7,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,765. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

