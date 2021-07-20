Hashgard Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $156,691.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.27 million and $156,691.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012487 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.89 or 0.00751138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

