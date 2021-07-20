Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Cap of $48.44 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00009337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $48.44 million and $1.02 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,945.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.33 or 0.06008694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.54 or 0.01354266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.59 or 0.00365958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00132735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.30 or 0.00628826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00384749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00291858 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,322,844 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

