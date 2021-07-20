Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $730 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.