Hawaiian (HA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter. Hawaiian has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13. Hawaiian has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

