HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $249.58 and last traded at $240.26, with a volume of 33283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.86.

The firm has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,249,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

