HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare updated its FY21 guidance to $16.30-17.10 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $16.300-$17.100 EPS.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $31.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.23. 207,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.93. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $221.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,090 shares of company stock worth $69,156,965 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

