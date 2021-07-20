Head-To-Head Analysis: Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) versus Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmhouse and Ocwen Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ocwen Financial $960.91 million 0.24 -$40.18 million ($4.59) -5.69

Farmhouse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocwen Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Farmhouse and Ocwen Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocwen Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ocwen Financial has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.46%. Given Ocwen Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocwen Financial is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and Ocwen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A Ocwen Financial -0.67% -1.43% -0.06%

Risk & Volatility

Farmhouse has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocwen Financial has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocwen Financial beats Farmhouse on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

