Head to Head Comparison: Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) versus Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 71.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 39.02% 7.03% 3.12% Preferred Apartment Communities -0.83% -0.26% -0.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.25 billion 9.53 $431.45 million $1.57 12.90 Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.00 -$177.79 million $1.07 9.33

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medical Properties Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 2 0 2.67

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

