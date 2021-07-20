Head-To-Head Contrast: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) versus GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pinterest and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 10 18 0 2.64 GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pinterest currently has a consensus target price of $80.91, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. GAN has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 87.64%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Pinterest.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.69 billion 26.85 -$128.32 million ($0.12) -594.67 GAN $35.16 million 18.04 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -36.83

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -0.46% 4.86% 4.15% GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05%

Summary

Pinterest beats GAN on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

