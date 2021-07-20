Head-To-Head Contrast: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) versus FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PLBY Group alerts:

25.1% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PLBY Group and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A FirstCash 6.83% 9.48% 5.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLBY Group and FirstCash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A FirstCash $1.63 billion 1.91 $106.58 million $3.01 25.17

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PLBY Group and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 FirstCash 1 2 1 0 2.00

PLBY Group currently has a consensus target price of $47.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.71%. FirstCash has a consensus target price of $77.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than FirstCash.

Summary

FirstCash beats PLBY Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,046 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,616 stores in Mexico; 59 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 14 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.