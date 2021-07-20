Head to Head Review: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) versus Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get RLX Technology alerts:

This table compares RLX Technology and Swedish Match AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A Swedish Match AB (publ) 31.94% -78.25% 34.98%

This table compares RLX Technology and Swedish Match AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $585.40 million 16.13 -$19.63 million N/A N/A Swedish Match AB (publ) $1.82 billion 7.47 $532.68 million $0.35 24.60

Swedish Match AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Swedish Match AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RLX Technology and Swedish Match AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Swedish Match AB (publ) 0 1 7 0 2.88

RLX Technology currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 311.18%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Swedish Match AB (publ).

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The company offers chewing tobacco products under the Red Man brand name; chew bags under the Thunder and General Cut brands; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand name. In addition, it provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brands; matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; lighters under the Cricket brand; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. Further, the company distributes third party tobacco products. It markets its products through convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and own stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.