Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $155.09 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002369 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00226677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00032616 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,827,360 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.