HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $283.72 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $283.72 million and $33,662.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004278 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00035267 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00036280 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.