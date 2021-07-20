HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 67,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.43.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

