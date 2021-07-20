Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,879,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.89% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $44,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 144.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLX opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $628.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.52. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

