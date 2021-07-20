Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00360920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000627 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.