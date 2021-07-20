HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.82 ($103.31).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR:HFG opened at €83.62 ($98.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €78.44. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52-week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.