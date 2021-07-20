HempCoin Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $32.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,634.89 or 1.00054296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003358 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,740,526 coins and its circulating supply is 262,605,376 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

