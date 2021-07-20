Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hempfusion Wellness stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 114,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,928. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53.
About Hempfusion Wellness
