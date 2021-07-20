Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Henry Schein worth $34,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 609,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 591,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,980,000 after buying an additional 343,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

