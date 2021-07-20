Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. 72,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,001. The firm has a market cap of $680.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HCCI. Barrington Research upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

