Hermez Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $14.18 million and $1.35 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00010162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012658 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.97 or 0.00757466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

